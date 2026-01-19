KOICA's Development Portfolio In Egypt Reaches $100M: Country Director

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) At a time when Egypt–Korea relations are gaining renewed momentum, development cooperation has emerged as a central pillar of this growing partnership. Against this backdrop, Dr Sooyoung Park, Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Egypt Office, spoke to Daily News Egypt following her arrival in Egypt last August, marking the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral development engagement.

In this interview, Dr Park discusses KOICA's evolving cooperation with Egypt, outlining key priorities, strategic directions, and future opportunities as both countries seek to translate strong political ties into tangible and sustainable development outcomes aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030.

Dr Park, many leaders specialise in either academia or operational work, yet you have reached the pinnacle of both as a PhD scholar and a Country Director. From your time as Director-General of the ODA Research Centre to leading the KOICA Egypt Office, you have consistently acted as an“architect” of national-level strategies. How do you view this dual role?

Thank you for the question. I see academic and operational roles not as separate specialisations, but as two sides of the same coin. One side addresses the questions of“why” and“what should be”, while the other deals with“how” and“what can be achieved”.

As former Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of International Development – Korea's leading academic journal focusing on ODA policy and theory – my role was to shape discourse by clarifying principles and providing an intellectual compass for the field. This work naturally informs KOICA's practice. My experiences in the Indonesia office and now in Egypt allow me to navigate using that compass, while continuously recalibrating it based on realities on the ground.

At the ODA Research Centre, I drafted strategic blueprints; here in Egypt, we are building a living structure. The true value of a blueprint lies not only in its elegance on paper, but in its resilience in practice. This creates a vital feedback loop: theory pushes us towards rigour and innovation, while implementation, through partnerships, cultural contexts, and unforeseen challenges, provides the data needed to refine our thinking.

My role is not about holding two distinct titles, but about stewarding a cohesive process. Sustainable development requires both deep reflection and decisive action. These two sides cannot exist independently if meaningful impact is to be achieved.

How do you assess the evolution of the KOICA-Egypt partnership and your mission for the years ahead?

It is both a privilege and a personal joy to lead the KOICA Egypt Office at this important stage of our shared development journey. For more than three decades, KOICA has stood alongside Egypt as a trusted partner in advancing sustainable and inclusive growth.

Today, we continue this partnership with renewed momentum, investing in people and innovation in support of Egypt's Vision 2030. I firmly believe that effective cooperation is built on dialogue, mutual respect, and a shared sense of purpose.

Together with our Egyptian counterparts and all development partners, we will continue turning ideas into action and opportunities into lasting impact for communities, for the planet, and for future generations.

What is the scale and history of KOICA's work in Egypt?

KOICA's engagement with Egypt began in 1991 through the dispatch of volunteers and experts. In 1998, we formally inaugurated our country office, marking a deeper commitment to Egypt's development as the Korean government's primary grant aid and technical cooperation agency.

Since then, our partnership has expanded significantly. Key milestones include:

Projects: Since 1998, KOICA has implemented around 30 major projects focusing on technical education, industrial development, and the improvement of government services.

Across its programmes in Egypt, KOICA actively enhances government efficiency through the digitalisation of public services and systems. We also promote economic growth by prioritising Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to build a skilled workforce and stimulate industrial development. In parallel, KOICA addresses gender-based violence and champions women's economic empowerment, with a strong focus on increasing female labour market participation and supporting vulnerable groups to ensure no one is left behind.

Capacity-building: More than 2,000 Egyptian government officials have participated in KOICA capacity-building programmes in Korea, including Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who attended KOICA's urban development programme in 2001. We have also supported around 140 master's degree graduates.

Volunteers: From 1991 to 2024, approximately 467 KOICA volunteers have contributed to community development and youth empowerment across Egypt.

To date, KOICA's development portfolio in Egypt has reached $100m.

What are KOICA's focus sectors in Egypt?

The Korean government has selected Egypt as the sole ODA priority partner in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for the 2021-2025 period.

Accordingly, a Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) was developed in consultation with the Egyptian government and aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030. The CPS focuses on five priority sectors: transportation; environment and energy; public administration; education; and communication and information technology.

Based on this framework, the KOICA Egypt Office developed its Country Plan, which aims to enhance capacity for sustainable development and reduce economic and social inequality. The plan rests on three pillars that directly support the Sustainable Development Goals: employment and youth participation; digital transformation of government; and the promotion of gender equality and social integration.

Currently, the Office is undertaking a comprehensive review of the Country Plan to update and align its strategic objectives with the evolving development priorities of the Egyptian government. This process aims to ensure that all interventions remain coherent, results-oriented, and fully supportive of Egypt's national development agenda.

With the conclusion of the 2021-2025 CPS cycle, how do you see the next phase of cooperation, particularly in light of the SHINE Initiative announced by the Korean President at Cairo University?

Following the conclusion of the 2021-2025 Country Partnership Strategy, the next phase of the KOICA-Egypt partnership will be significantly shaped by the SHINE Initiative, announced by the President of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee Jae-myung, during his address at Cairo University.

The SHINE Initiative serves as a comprehensive framework for cooperation with the Middle East, emphasising the promotion of regional peace, deeper economic partnerships, and enhanced cultural and people-to-people exchange.

SHINE stands for Stability, Harmony, Innovation, Network, and Education, and reflects Korea's strategic vision to strengthen cooperation in areas such as energy security, trade, innovation, and human capital development.

Within this context, KOICA is keen to align its future programmes and activities in Egypt with the SHINE Initiative while remaining fully responsive to Egypt's national development priorities. Through this alignment, we aim to further elevate our strategic partnership and contribute to shared prosperity, resilience, and long-term sustainable development.

How is KOICA supporting Egypt's digital transformation agenda?

Leveraging Korea's recognised leadership in digital governance, KOICA is supporting Egypt through several flagship projects. These include the online one-stop service system for patent registration and approval, completed in 2022 in cooperation with the Egyptian Patent Office and now fully operational. The system reduced the patent application process by 176 days and handled 2,048 online applications in its first year.

KOICA is also working with the General Authority for Government Services (GAGS) to introduce an e-procurement system for public procurement, with a budget of $7.9m. This one-stop system covers the entire procurement process, from bidding and evaluation to contract payment, while ensuring the confidentiality of bidding documents and enhancing transparency and credibility. The system is expected to be fully launched by the end of 2026.

In addition, KOICA is partnering with the General Organisation for Export and Import Control (GOEIC) on the project“Establishment of a Digital Platform for Risk-Based Inspection and Tracking to Facilitate Trade in Egypt” (2025-2029). The project aims to streamline import inspection procedures through digital systems, improve customs clearance efficiency, and ensure compliance with international trade standards, thereby strengthening Egypt's global competitiveness.

Looking ahead, an extension project for integrated Intellectual Property (IP) services is being prepared in cooperation with the Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA). KOICA is also finalising a Digital Transformation (DT) Programme Results Framework, outlining a long-term partnership strategy and identifying future projects to align with Egypt's Digital Egypt initiative.

How will KOICA's support for vocational and technological education evolve?

A notable success story is the Egyptian-Korean Faculty of Technological Industry and Energy at Beni Suef Technological University, established with KOICA's support. Initially launched as a two-year programme, it was upgraded to a four-year programme in 2019 to align with changes in Egypt's educational policies. Between 2016 and 2022, KOICA established Mechatronics and ICT programmes, developed curricula, supplied modern equipment, and strengthened staff capacities.

Building on the success of the first phase, KOICA is currently implementing a second-phase project (2023-2028) aimed at developing comprehensive four-year bachelor's degree curricula in Mechatronics, ICT, and Autotronics, alongside the establishment of a new specialised department in Railway Technology.

A key focus of this phase is the creation of a“bridge to jobs” through a University-Industry Cooperation Centre (UICC), ensuring that graduates are not only academically qualified but also smoothly integrated into the labour market, with particular emphasis on women's economic empowerment and increased female participation in the technology sector.

In vocational education, KOICA is also expanding into emerging industries, particularly green technology. A recent example is the project“Upgrading Green Automotive Maintenance Technology for VTCs in Egypt”, launched in cooperation with PVTD and the Ministry of Transport and Industry, aimed at upgrading four vocational training centres and developing specialised curricula aligned with the green economy.

How do KOICA's projects promote gender equality and women's empowerment in Egypt?

KOICA aims to support all women and girls, including refugees, who are affected by gender-based violence and discrimination that limits their economic and social participation. In partnership with the National Council for Women and UN agencies such as UNFPA, UN Women, WFP, and UNHCR, we implement programmes to prevent and respond to violence in families, schools, workplaces, and communities.

These initiatives empower women and girls to become more resilient and self-reliant, enabling them to realise their full potential and contribute to building a more inclusive and prosperous society.

How will KOICA's capacity-building programmes evolve, and how is their impact measured?

Capacity-building programmes are the cornerstone of sustainable development. KOICA is evolving these initiatives to focus more strongly on future-oriented skills such as environmental protection, green technology, and digital governance.

Beyond participant numbers, we apply a strengthened results-based management framework to assess long-term impact. This includes tracking alumni career progression, contributions to policy reform, and the application of knowledge through annual knowledge-sharing seminars. We also foster robust alumni networks, such as the community of more than 2,000 Egyptian officials trained through KOICA programmes, to create lasting communities of practice that drive institutional change.

Last year marked the first visit by a KOICA President to Egypt. Are there plans for further high-level KOICA visits to Egypt?

The Korea International Cooperation Agency views Egypt as a pivotal strategic partner and a cornerstone of its development cooperation efforts in the region. The successful visit of the KOICA President last year marked an important milestone, underscoring the depth of mutual trust and shared vision between our two countries.

Egypt's designation as a Priority ODA Partner for the 2021-2025 period reflects the strategic importance Korea places on this partnership. Within this framework, KOICA remains engaged in continuous high-level consultations to ensure close alignment with Egypt's national development goals.

Our focus remains on sustained dialogue, strong institutional cooperation, and identifying new opportunities that reflect the growing importance of Egypt-Korea relations.