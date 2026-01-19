Msar E-System For Vehicles With Non-Qatari License Plates To Be Commissioned In February

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Starting from February 1, 2026, the MSAR E-system for securing insurance coverage for vehicles bearing non-Qatari license plates will be commissioned.

The system is accessible through a smartphone application and a web-based portal, enabling incoming visitors to complete insurance procedures electronically.

The provision of insurance services at the border will be suspended for short-term periods ranging from one week up to less than one month, while services for long-term periods (one month or more) will continue to be available.

The Qatar Unified Insurance Office, in tandem with the Standing Committee for the Management of Abu Samra Border Crossing, unveiled the system to enhance the service framework and streamline entry procedures through the Abu Samra border.

Unveiling this system aligns with the nation's ongoing efforts to digitize services and streamline administrative procedures, thereby improving operational efficiency and elevating the quality of services provided to the public.

The system delivers a comprehensive user experience, including the electronic issuance of insurance documents, direct online payment, instant notifications, and continuous technical support around the clock.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Unified Insurance Office, Ali Ibrahim Al Abdalghani, said the MSAR system has been developed based on state-of-the-art technological and maximum security standards to ensure the shielding of users' data almost entirely and the fast completion of their transactions.

He outlined that the system offers flexible options that best suit the needs of cross-border private, commercial, and tourism vehicles, either through uploading the application from official shops or through the dedicated online website.

This system is now available, and users can directly utilize it, as it provides them with the opportunity to receive insurance electronically and instantly, Al Abdalghani asserted. He elaborated that should entry to the State of Qatar be cancelled, users can restore their money with the possible cancellation of insurance.

The MSAR E-system provides insured individuals with a dedicated lane at the border crossing, expediting entry procedures, while enabling the issuance of short-term insurance documents (one week, two weeks) or long-term policies (one month or more) valid for multiple trips throughout the insurance period, Al Abdalghani noted.

Commenting on this matter, Chairperson of the Permanent Committee for Abu Samra Border Management, Col. Khalid Ali Al Misshal Al Buainain, suggested that the system is an incredible shift toward facilitating and regulating vehicle access to Qatar, as it provides streamlined electronic procedures that help reduce waiting hassle and enhance traffic movement at the crossing, particularly during peak times and occasions.

The commissioning of this electronic insurance system helps accelerate the traffic of non-Qatari vehicles, Al Buainain highlighted, emphasizing that starting from Feb. 1, 2026, the provision of insurance services at the border will be suspended for short-term periods ranging from one week up to less than one month, while services for long-term periods (one month or more) will continue to be available.

These measures, he noted, would strengthen traffic flow and elevate the quality of services provided to visitors, affirming that visitors who do not have prior electronic insurance can complete the insurance procedures through specialized counters operating inside the crossing during the available periods of one month or longer.