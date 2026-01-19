Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather With Slight Chance Of Rain Expected Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather, inshore, until 6am on Tuesday will be cold and partly cloudy at times with weak chance of light rain at first, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to scattered clouds with a slight chance of rain at north at first, the report added.

Wind inshore will be southwesterly to southeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot, shifts to northwesterly by night.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot gusting to 20 knot at times shifts to northwesterly by late night.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet rises to 4 feet at times, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet rises to 6 feet at times.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 9 kilometers. Offshore, it will be 04 to 9 kilometers.