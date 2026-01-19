Qatar Chamber Discusses Fostering Cooperation With Arab Federation For AI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber Board Member, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli met Monday with Presaident of the Arab Federation for Artificial Intelligence, Jamal Ahmed Kamal.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Qatar Chamber and the Federation in the fields of artificial intelligence and programming, and reviewed the Federation's role, as well as potential areas of cooperation available to the Qatari private sector.

Al Obaidli stressed that Qatar is one of the leading countries in the region in the field of artificial intelligence, citing its significant investments in developing this sector. He also highlighted that these developments have made the country a destination for global companies.

He stressed Qatar Chamber's keenness to enhance cooperation between Qatari and foreign companies operating in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, internet solutions, and innovation, through joint projects and investments that serve the interests of the Qatari economy.

For his part, Dr. Jamal Kamal said that the Federation commenced its introductory tour with Qatar thanks to its prominent role and advanced progress in the fields of artificial intelligence and technology.

He added that the newly established Federation aims to strengthen Arab cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence and programming, and to support digital transformation and sustainable development across the Arab region.

Dr. Kamal further explained that the Federation seeks to integrate artificial intelligence into education and training, scientific research, and innovation, as well as to build Arab and international partnerships.