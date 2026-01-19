Ministry Of Justice Holds Workshop On Governance And Change Management

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice's Planning, Quality and Innovation Department wrapped up a workshop on governance and change management, attended by a number of heads and ministry staff.

The workshop aimed to enhance a unified understanding of the concept of governance, explain its core principles, and set out the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders and work teams, in addition to highlighting the integrative relationship among Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance (GRC).

The workshop addressed governance frameworks in accordance with international standards and best practices, and included an introduction to the ISO 37000 standard.

It also discussed the impact of governance on improving the efficiency of institutional performance, enhancing transparency, and supporting sustainability in institutional operations.

This workshop comes as part of the Ministry of Justice's efforts in developing the institutional work environment, consolidate governance practices, and build institutional capabilities in a manner that contributes to achieving the ministry's strategic objectives.