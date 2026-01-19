Secretary Rubio's Call With Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Bayramov

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Secretary Rubio commended the Azerbaijani government's shipments of fuel to Armenia, an important gesture that demonstrates Azerbaijan's continued commitment to the historic peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan advanced by President Trump at the White House summit on August 8, 2025. The Secretary and Foreign Minister touched on other confidence-building measures to further advance peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus region and lauded positive developments in U.S.-Azerbaijani relations.