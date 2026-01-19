Ashley's 2026 Financial Goals

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Ashley

Looking back on last year's financial goals, I'm feeling more strategic about the year ahead. 2025 was a year of getting organized. We opened our LLC, revisited our investment strategy, and hired a CPA. It wasn't perfect, but it was productive.

So what does 2026 look like? Here are the big financial goals I'm setting for myself and my family.

This is the headline goal for 2026.

I'm planning a whole blog post on this topic (thanks to some comments on my Catching FIRE blog post last month). But for now I'll say this has been a thought and dream for many years but it's been more a“reach” goal and I haven't gotten concrete about strategies or plans to make it become a reality. I want that to change this year. I plan to come up with a definitive timeline for retirement and plans for what we'll do regarding health care, IRA distributions, and more. Running the numbers, we'll see what's possible and where we may need to make concessions (working longer versus trimming“lifestyle” in retirement, etc.). I'm excited to get working on this plan and to report back when I've thought things through a bit more.

This goes hand-in-hand with the previous goal (preparing for early retirement)! We've been inching toward this number for a while, but it also has felt a bit like an unclear target because is it 50% of our net income? Do I use the amount we get paid on our paychecks as the whole number (but several investments are taken out of our check before it hits our bank accounts)? Or do I look more at our gross income minus taxes? Minus taxes and insurances? What do others do here when they're thinking of saving“X” percentage of their income?

I know this is all semantics, but it can get really complex really quickly when you have multiple savings and investment accounts going on (e.g., we have ORP, 403b, HSA, IRAS, taxable brokerage, high yield savings account, kids' 529s, kid's Roth IRAs, etc.)

Right now we have good incomes and stable jobs. This next 7-10 years is prime time for building long-term security and ensuring our ability to retire early. Also, figuring out the specific number that we're living on versus saving is going to be important as we plan for our income needs in retirement.

Again – shout out and thank you to commenters from my“Balancing Assets” blog post. Given the desire for early retirement, one of my goals for this year is to start growing our regular taxable brokerage accounts. This will be a bridge we'll use between ages 50-59.5 so we don't have to draw from retirement accounts that may have penalties for early distributions. Part of this will be moving (some) money from high yield savings accounts into regular brokerage so we've got a higher rate of growth. But I also want to increase monthly contributions and re-invest funds here that I've had to take through mandatory withdrawals from an inherited IRA I received last year after my Dad's passing.







I've talked many times about how I'm interested in turning to real estate investments. To be clear, this goal is NOT a commitment to buying a rental property in 2026. But I want to continue to watch the housing market, keep an eye on interest rates, and be ready in case an opportunity presents itself. This is not something we would rush into quickly. I know there's a lot of added responsibility (and oftentimes frustrations and difficulties) that come with being a landlord. So this is more of a goal to continue to keep our fingers on the pulse of the housing market and be open and ready if the time feels right.

A local long-term rental property might be in the cards for 2026 (or might not). And down the road I'm still dreaming about a little vacation rental (something that doubles as a family getaway spot). But this is a slow-play goal for now.

Become Debt-Free (minus the house)!

We've been consumer debt-free for awhile. We have no car loans or credit card debt. No medical debt or outstanding bills. I remember when I first started blogging here that I had a Mattress Firm credit card and we owed back taxes and had to negotiate with medical debt and all kinds of things we owed all kinds of people and places. It's crazy that in a span of 10 years, everything has changed.

Like Hope, my last remaining debt (not counting the house) is my STUDENT LOANS! They have been the bane of my existence for years (a bit hyperbolic, but they do drive me crazy!). This is FINALLY the year to put those to bed. I'm in a Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and am set to have my remaining student loan balance (approx $25k-ish) forgiven later this year. I. CAN. NOT. WAIT!

Wrapping Up

So that's the plan for 2026: Save more. Invest smarter. Keep things simple, intentional, and sustainable all in preparation of our early retirement dreams.