Banijay Group: Weekly Share Transactions
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2026-01-12
|BUY
|132
|8.143939
|1 075.00
|XAMS
|2026-01-12
|SELL
|102
|8.228431
|839.30
|XAMS
|2026-01-13
|BUY
|189
|8.107672
|1 532.35
|XAMS
|2026-01-13
|SELL
|160
|8.118750
|1 299.00
|XAMS
|2026-01-14
|BUY
|218
|8.147248
|1 776.10
|XAMS
|2026-01-14
|SELL
|202
|8.150495
|1 646.40
|XAMS
|2026-01-15
|BUY
|43
|8.100000
|348.30
|XAMS
|2026-01-16
|SELL
|50
|8.150000
|407.50
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company's website ( ) under the section (( Investors )).
Agenda
FY 2025 results: 5 March 2026
Investor Relations
...
Press Relations
...
About Banijay GroupBanijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters:
Attachment
-
2026.19.01 - Banijay Group - Weekly share transactions - PR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment