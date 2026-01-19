Robert Susa and InventHelp Announce MixAid's Path From Kitchen Idea to Amazon Bestseller

Pittsburgh, Pa, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InventHelp is announcing the journey of MixAid, a kitchen invention that gained rapid consumer attention after reaching the number one best seller position on Amazon. MixAid, the silicone insert for your KitchenAid stand mixer bowl, reduces the need for repetitive washing in between baking mixtures.

From Concept to Licensing and Product Development

Through InventHelp's Submission Services, MixAid was licensed by MBDB Products LLC, moving the invention into the manufacturing phase. The licensing agreement was facilitated by InventHelp's Kurtis Charlton, who helped guide the transition from concept to production.

The invention was awarded a patent, providing intellectual property protection for the design. InventHelp also supported the inventors through discretionary services that assisted with prototype development. Working collaboratively with the inventors and manufacturer, the team helped move the product into its final form.

“At InventHelp, we focus on helping inventors understand the process step by step,” Robert Susa said.“We are happy to have been a part of this client's journey.”

Trade Show Exposure at the Inspired Home Show

InventHelp showcased MixAid at the 2025 Inspired Home Show in Chicago, a major industry event for housewares and kitchen products. Attendees were able to explore new products and request additional information through an automated system, providing MixAid with visibility among buyers, distributors, and product reviewers.

Participation in the trade show helped position MixAid in front of industry professionals actively evaluating new consumer products.

Marketing Efforts by InventHelp and Consumer Demand

Following its public exposure, MixAid gained momentum through digital channels. The product was featured by the popular social media brand So Yummy, whose review video generated nearly 10 million views within two days.

Within three days, MixAid sold out on Amazon, generated nearly $100,000 in sales, and reached the number one best seller position in its category. The product remains available on Amazon and has expanded internationally with a launch on QVC Germany.

“Seeing consumers respond so quickly to MixAid has been a rewarding experience” Susa said.“While outcomes are never guaranteed, we are excited to share this invention story as we are very pleased for our inventors and the consumers enjoying MixAid."

THIS SPECIFIC CLIENT'S INVENTION IS A FINANCIAL GAIN. THE TYPICAL CLIENT WILL NOT ACHIEVE THIS LEVEL OF SUCCESS.

About InventHelp

InventHelp has been in business for over 40 years. For decades, our services for inventors have helped them submit to companies, 3D-print prototype models, receive patents through our patent referral services, and more. Our core values include upholding honesty and trustworthiness, setting realistic expectations, and never making promises we can't keep. That means, giving our track record upfront and never creating false success stories of invention ideas. We only make product claims if they are truthful and straightforward. It is crucial for our employees and representatives to never promise success or imply a likelihood of success. In fact, we encourage every inventor to recognize the difficulty and hard work it takes to even begin the development of a new product or invention. We know you are excited to get started with your invention journey, and we are here to help make the road to inventing as stress-free as possible!

