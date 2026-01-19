Jcdecaux Included In CDP's A List For The Third Year Running, Confirming Its Position As A Sustainable Media Company

Paris, January 19 th , 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has once again been recognised for its leadership in environmental transparency and performance in the fight against climate change by the non-profit organisation CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), maintaining its place for the third consecutive year in CDP's annual A List.

Among the 20,000 companies assessed by CDP on climate change, JCDecaux ranks in the top 4% included in the A List. This is the fifth time in the Group's history that it has been recognised in this prestigious list, confirming the“Leadership” level it first reached in 2019.

CDP operates the world's only global independent environmental disclosure platform. Its assessment is based on a rigorous methodology, aligned in particular with the recommendations of the TCFD1. It measures the quality and completeness of disclosed data, governance, the identification and management of climate-related risks and opportunities, as well as the implementation of best practices, especially the setting of ambitious targets and measurable emissions reduction actions. This recognition confirms the robustness of JCDecaux's climate commitments and the strength of its ESG strategy.

Reducing the Group's carbon footprint remains an absolute priority for JCDecaux, which is committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050, with a key milestone in 2030. To this end, the Group has embarked on a science-based emissions reduction pathway, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in June 2024, with medium- and long-term absolute reduction targets at Group level:



By 2030: reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by at least 73% and Scope 3 emissions by 46% in absolute terms compared with 2019 (market-based). In 2024, JCDecaux made significant progress towards these targets, reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions (market-based) by 65% and its Scope 3 emissions by 21% versus 2019. By 2050: reduce Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by at least 90% in absolute terms compared with 2019 (market-based).

These targets are underpinned by concrete levers across all the countries where the Group operates, including:



Applying circular economy principles, notably through the eco-design and refurbishment of its street furniture;

Reducing the electricity consumption of its street furniture and sites; Transitioning to a low-emission vehicle fleet, providing eco-driving training and optimising logistics routes.



In this same transition dynamic, stakeholders are also engaging on their own decarbonisation pathways with the aim of achieving Net Zero Carbon by 20502. JCDecaux also welcomes the acceleration of green public procurement, which is a powerful lever for driving the transition to a circular economy. To meet these expectations, the Group is stepping up its engagement alongside cities, transport authorities, airports, shopping centres, media agencies and advertisers to co-develop responsible media solutions and lower-resource, lower-carbon street furniture, supporting more sustainable territories and urban environments.

By providing services of real value to cities, citizens and travellers, JCDecaux's business model, with almost 50% of the Group's revenue aligned with the European Union Taxonomy, underscores the virtuous and sustainable nature of its activities.

Sherry Madera, CEO of CDP, said:“Congratulations to all companies on CDP's A List. Businesses earning an 'A' score are proving that environmental ambition and commercial strength go hand in hand. High quality data gives leaders the confidence to make earth-positive decisions that secure long-term competitiveness, attract capital and safeguard natural systems. These organisations show what is possible when transparency becomes the foundation for action.”

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said:“We are very proud that JCDecaux has been included in CDP's A List for the fifth time since 2019, and for the third year running. This new international recognition confirms the robustness of our climate commitments, the strength of our 2030 ESG Strategy and the effectiveness of the concrete actions implemented by all our teams worldwide to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. As we target Net Zero Carbon by 2050, with a key milestone in 2030, we remain fully committed to aligning our pathway with international best practice, particularly that validated by the SBTi, as well as with the requirements of the European Union Taxonomy and the new transparency framework introduced by the CSRD3. This recognition encourages us to further strengthen our commitments and to continue our collective actions, bringing all our stakeholders – employees, local authorities, advertisers, partners and investors – on board to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable economy.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux



2024 revenue: €3,935.3m – H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels) N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)



Communications Department : Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – ...

Investor Relations : Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – ...

1 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

2 United Nations – Climate Action Champions – 2024

3 Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive

