Bihar: Miscreants Steal Rs 1.40 Lakh By Slitting Man's Bag In Crowded Market

Patna, Jan 19 (IANS) Criminals appear to be operating fearlessly in Muzaffarpur district, openly challenging police patrolling and security claims.

In a shocking incident on Monday, miscreants targeted a man in broad daylight at Pankaj Market, one of the busiest areas under the City police station limits, and fled with Rs 1.40 lakh just metres away from a bank.

According to police sources, Uday Kumar Singh, a resident of the Kathaiya police station area, had visited the Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch at Pankaj Market for personal work.

After withdrawing Rs 1.40 lakh, he kept the cash in a bag and stepped out of the bank.

He then stopped at a photostat shop barely 50 metres away to get copies of some important documents.

While Uday Kumar was engaged in conversation with the shopkeeper and handing over papers, four criminals who were allegedly following him seized the opportunity.

Using a sharp blade, they neatly cut the bottom of his bag, removed the cash, and disappeared into the crowded market before the victim could sense anything.

Moments later, when Uday Kumar lifted the bag, he felt it unusually light.

On checking, he was shocked to find the bag slit open and the money missing. Panic and chaos followed in the bustling market area.

On receiving information, a team from the City police station rushed to the spot.

Police questioned the victim and examined the route from the bank to the photostat shop.

Confirming the incident, City SP Mohibullah Ansari said,“Considering the seriousness of the case, a special investigation team has been formed. CCTV footage from the bank and nearby shops is being scrutinised. Preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of four suspects. Efforts are also underway to trace the criminals through mobile tower dumping.”

The incident, which occurred in the heart of the city and just steps away from a bank, has once again raised serious questions about local policing and public safety.

Residents say that if such crimes can occur in a crowded market during the day, it exposes the reality behind police claims of tight security.

Police have assured that the culprits will be identified and arrested soon.