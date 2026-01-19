$17.55 Bn Digital Substation Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|406
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.85 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$17.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- ABB Ltd Schneider Electric SE Hitachi Energy Ltd. Siemens AG Mitsubishi Electric Corporation GE Vernova Cisco Systems Inc. Toshiba Corporation Eaton Corporation plc Rockwell Automation, Inc. Nari Technology Co Ltd Eaton Corporation ABB Group Schneider Electric India General Electric Company Larsen & Toubro Limited DNV GL Hitachi iGrid T&D SL Kalki Communication Technologies Private Limited CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Alstom Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co Ltd ERLPhase Power Technologies Ltd Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited KEC International Limited Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) Fuji Electric Global PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN Persero) Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd CYG Sunri Co Ltd NR Electric Co Ltd Conso Electrical Science and Technology Co Ltd Sunten Electric Equipment Co Ltd Hyosung Heavy Industries Arteche Group EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS S A Alstom Ltd Rittal GmbH & Co KG STE Energy GE Vernova Inc Hitachi Energy DTEK Welotec GmbH Siemens Energy LF Energy Digital Substations Roxtec WEG Supplies Honeywell International Inc Emerson Electric NamPower
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Digital Substation Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment