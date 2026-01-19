$2.97 Aerospace Radome Markets, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Radome Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The aerospace radome market research report provides comprehensive insights, including market statistics, industry size, regional shares, competitor landscape, detailed market segments, trends, opportunities, and an in-depth analysis of the current and future industry scenario. Covering countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and India, the report includes sales of nose-mounted, conformal, and multi-functional radome structures, highlighting the market's expanding scope and significance.



The aerospace radome market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to expand from $2.08 billion in 2025 to $2.97 billion by 2030. This significant growth is driven by various factors such as increased adoption of nose-mounted radomes in commercial and military aircraft, advancements in conformal radomes that reduce aerodynamic drag, and rising demand for radomes to safeguard sensitive radar and communication systems. Moreover, the use of advanced composite materials is contributing to the development of lightweight and durable radome enclosures, with implementation in missile and defense platforms enhancing environmental protection capabilities.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2026 to 2030. This growth will be spurred by increasing demand for multi-functional radome structures equipped with integrated sensors, expansion of next-generation aircraft and UAV programs, and a heightened focus on minimizing electromagnetic signal distortion and interference. Additionally, there's a rising trend towards adopting radar-absorbing and stealth-capable radome materials, as well as increased aftermarket replacement and upgrade services for aerospace radomes.

The surge in air travel is a key factor driving the market. As global economic activity expands, disposable incomes rise, allowing more people to travel by air. This in turn increases the demand for new aircraft and upgrades to existing fleets, thereby generating a greater need for advanced radome systems essential for functions such as weather radar, satellite communication, and navigation. For example, in August 2025, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 3.7% increase in global passenger air traffic, reaching 9.8 billion, which underscores the strong demand across all major regions.

Key market players like The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, and Teledyne Technologies are expanding their manufacturing capabilities to meet rising demand and optimize supply chains. For instance, in June 2025, India's Spacefaring Technologies Pvt Ltd launched a new aircraft radome manufacturing facility, aligning with the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat program. Furthermore, in November 2024, Teledyne Technologies acquired select aerospace and defense electronics businesses from Excelitas Technologies Corp. for $710 million, aiming to strengthen its aerospace and defense electronics portfolio.

North America was the largest region in the aerospace radome market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa also covered in the market report. Tariffs are influencing the market by increasing the cost of imported composite materials, thus encouraging domestic material sourcing and regional composite manufacturing capabilities. This dynamic fosters long-term supply resilience despite short-term challenges.

