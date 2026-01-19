Firefighting Aircraft Market Projected To Reach $13.87 Billion By 2030 With A 7.6% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The firefighting aircraft market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by increasing wildfire occurrences and advances in aerial firefighting technologies. As fire seasons become longer and more intense, the demand for specialized aircraft to support firefighting efforts is rising steadily. Here is a detailed examination of the market size, key drivers, regional trends, and the outlook for the coming years.

Expected Growth and Market Size in the Firefighting Aircraft Market

The firefighting aircraft market has expanded robustly in recent years, with its size projected to increase from $9.67 billion in 2025 to $10.36 billion in 2026. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The surge during this period is largely due to more frequent wildfires prompting greater reliance on aerial firefighting, expansion of government fleets- including both single-engine and large airtankers- and more widespread use of water scoopers and smokejumper aircraft suited for challenging terrains. Additionally, advances in airborne surveillance technology have enhanced coordination during fire responses, while efforts to refurbish and convert older planes into firefighting platforms have further supported market growth.

Projected Market Expansion and Key Trends Through 2030

Looking ahead, the firefighting aircraft market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $13.87 billion by 2030 with an improved CAGR of 7.6%. This optimistic forecast is supported by rising investments in modern, purpose-built firefighting aircraft designed to boost response efficiency. The sector is also embracing advanced fire retardant delivery methods, expanding leasing and contracting arrangements for seasonal operations, and pioneering developments in autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft for risky fire zones. The forecast period will likely see increased deployment of large airtankers for intense wildfires, greater use of water scoopers for rapid initial attacks, more multipurpose helicopters for aerial suppression, and growing adoption of drone technology for wildfire surveillance and ignition control. Another noteworthy trend is the investment in high-capacity tank systems for fixed-wing aircraft to enhance firefighting capabilities.

Understanding Firefighting Aircraft and Their Vital Role

Firefighting aircraft are specifically engineered planes that provide aerial water bombing and sprinkling at critical fire locations. These aircraft play a crucial role in supporting firefighters on the ground by offering essential aerial surveillance and ensuring safe aviation operations during firefighting missions. Their ability to quickly deliver water or retardants at high fire-attack points makes them indispensable tools in combating wildfires.

Increasing Wildfire Incidents as a Primary Market Driver

One of the main factors propelling the firefighting aircraft market is the rising number of wildfires globally. Wildfires, which are unplanned fires occurring in natural areas such as forests and grasslands, can be sparked by human actions or natural events like lightning, occurring unpredictably across various regions. Firefighting aircraft are critical for halting the spread of these fires and minimizing damage. For example, in June 2025, the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in the United States reported approximately 64,897 wildfires in 2024, marking a notable increase from 56,580 wildfires in 2023. Furthermore, the total acreage burned in 2024 soared to 8.92 million acres, up significantly from 2.69 million acres the previous year. These statistics clearly demonstrate how the surge in wildfire occurrences is driving demand for firefighting aircraft.

Key Regional Players and Market Expansion Outlook

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the firefighting aircraft market, reflecting the region's significant wildfire challenges and investment in aerial fire suppression assets. Meanwhile, North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, benefiting from both increasing wildfire risks and evolving adoption of advanced firefighting technologies. The market report also covers other important regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, presenting a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

