Viral Videos Show Scorpio Running Over Swiggy Rider In Gurugram Road Rage Case

A Swiggy delivery rider suffered critical injuries after he was allegedly run over by a man driving a black Scorpio SUV in Gurugram. The shocking incident was caught on CCTV cameras and also recorded on mobile phones by other delivery riders present at the scene. The incident took place at a roadside pickup point in Sector 93, Gurugram, and has caused widespread outrage among delivery workers.

CCTV shows car hitting bike and returning to target riders

According to police, CCTV footage shows five to six Swiggy riders standing near an eatery, waiting to receive delivery orders. A black Scorpio suddenly entered the area and hit a parked motorcycle, which belonged to the injured rider, Tinku.

After hitting the bike, the car sped away. However, moments later, the Scorpio returned to the same spot and swerved aggressively towards the riders, appearing to attempt to hit them.

In the process, the SUV once again struck the same motorcycle and fled again, the footage shows.

A #Swiggy rider suffered critical injuries after he was run over by a man driving a Scorpio in #Gurugram incident, captured on CCTV and on the mobile cameras of other Swiggy delivery executives, occurred after the rider protested against the driver for knocking down his... twitter/1zPaaR7jPJ

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) January 19, 2026

Rider confronted driver before being run over

Angered by the repeated impact on his bike, Tinku confronted the driver and shouted,“What are you doing, brother?” police reportedly said. This confrontation allegedly enraged the driver further. Police identified the driver as Dr Naveen Yadav, a Gurugram-based doctor.

Investigators said the driver turned the Scorpio around, accelerated suddenly, and ran over Tinku, who was standing outside the eatery pickup point.

Video shows deliberate act, police say

A viral video, allegedly recorded by another Swiggy delivery executive, shows the Scorpio charging towards Tinku, reversing, and then moving forward again to run over him before fleeing the scene.

A video showed several other riders present narrowly escaped being hit. Tinku suffered serious injuries to his head, chest, and legs, officials said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Tinku was first taken to the Civil Hospital in Gurugram. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, his family later shifted him to a hospital in Rewari for advanced treatment.

Vehicle seized, investigation ongoing

Using CCTV footage and vehicle registration details, police traced the Scorpio and seized the SUV. Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle is registered in the name of Dr Naveen Yadav, who police say was driving the car at the time of the incident.

Further investigation is underway, and legal action is expected.