Four Unconscious After Gas Cylinder Leak In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Four persons were rendered unconscious after a gas cylinder leakage was reported from the Saraf Kadal area of Nowhatta in Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred due to leakage from a gas cylinder inside a residential premises, following which four individuals fell unconscious. All the affected persons were promptly evacuated from the spot and shifted to the SMHS Hospital for treatment.

They have been identified as Mohammad Yousuf, son of Abu Kalam, originally a resident of Kolkata and presently staying at Saraf Kadal, aged about 16 years; Taron Das, son of Sobul Das, aged about 36 years; Alami, son of Noor Mohammad Khan, aged about 28 years; and Kamran Ahmad Khan, son of Manzoor Ahmad, aged about 19 years. Officials said all the affected persons are non locals residing in the area.

Hospital sources said the condition of all four is being monitored, while further details regarding their health status are awaited.