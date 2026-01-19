Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sherritt International Corporation

2026-01-19 10:07:48
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:39 AM EST - Sherritt International Corporation: Today announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 production results. During the fourth quarter 2025, Sherritt received $7.7 million of dividends in Canada from Energas S.A. bringing the total to $26.0 million for the year, double the $13.0 million received in 2024. Sherritt International Corporation shares T.S are trading unchanged at $0.26.

Baystreet.ca

