Agriculture Minister: Jordan Sees Improvement In Food Security Indicators

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 19 (Petra) -- Jordan is showing continuous progress in food security and nutrition indicators, according to the latest internationally recognized reports, Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat said.Khreisat, who is also Vice-Chair of the Higher Council for Food Security, told Petra in an interview that the Kingdom had achieved notable results in the 2025 Global Hunger Index, issued by Concern Worldwide and the World Hunger Fight organizations.Jordan advanced to 54th place among 123 countries with sufficient data, compared with 59th in 2024, while the index score dropped to 10.3 from 12.0 last year, reflecting a strong improvement in the country's overall food security standing.The results, he pointed out, underline a steady progress, with the overall food security situation in the kingdom remaining positive and strong, compared with many regional countries.The improvement in Jordan's Global Hunger Index was primarily due to a decline in undernourishment rates, while other components of the index remained stable, indicating tangible progress in enhancing access to food and living standards.Khreista highlighted that Jordan's food security indicators showed remarkable improvement in the 2025 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report, issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF.The report shows a clear drop in undernourishment from 17.9 percent in 2021–2023 to 14.3 percent in 2022–2024, reflecting effective government policies and the national system's efficiency in maintaining food stability despite global pressures.Child nutrition indicators in Jordan were also excellent, with stunting remaining at a very low level of 2.3 percent, signaling strong food and health conditions, as these indicators are highly sensitive to any deterioration.Despite global price increases, recent figures show the success of government measures, with the proportion of people unable to afford a healthy diet falling from 11.5 percent in 2023 to 10.7 percent in 2024, and the number of such individuals decreasing by 7.7 percent.The SOFI report also indicated that the share of Jordanians unable to access an adequate diet is around 0.1 percent, compared with a global average of 4.6 percent.The cost of an adequate diet in Jordan is estimated at $0.64 per day, below the global average of $0.79, demonstrating the positive impact of national policies.The Minister also said Jordan will continue strengthening these results by protecting low-income groups, expanding support programs, boosting local agricultural production, improving supply chains, enhancing diet quality, and promoting healthy eating.He assured that "food security in Jordan is strong and stable, with excellent indicators by international standards, and policies continuing to evolve to maintain and enhance this performance."