Palestinian Killed By Israeli Fire In Gaza's Khan Yunis

Gaza Strip, Jan. 19 (Petra) -- A Palestinian was killed on Monday by Israeli occupation forces in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in the latest breach of a ceasefire, according to Palestinian sources.They said Israeli troops opened fire on Al-Sheikh Nasser neighborhood in eastern Khan Yunis, leaving a local resident dead.

