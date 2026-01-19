Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Sympathizes With Spain Over Train Tragedy Victims


2026-01-19 10:04:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday voiced the country's sympathy and solidarity with the friendly Kingdom of Spain over the tragic train accident in the country's southern part, which claimed multiple casualties.
In a press release, the ministry offered Kuwait's sincere condolence and solace to the Kingdom of Spain and the victims' families, while wishing a swift recovery of the injured. (end)
nma


MENAFN19012026000071011013ID1110619791



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search