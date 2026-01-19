403
Kuwait Sympathizes With Spain Over Train Tragedy Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday voiced the country's sympathy and solidarity with the friendly Kingdom of Spain over the tragic train accident in the country's southern part, which claimed multiple casualties.
In a press release, the ministry offered Kuwait's sincere condolence and solace to the Kingdom of Spain and the victims' families, while wishing a swift recovery of the injured. (end)
