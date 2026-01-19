Avatar Fire And Ash Tops North American Box Office For 5Th Consecutive Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

LOS ANGELES: Disney and 20th Century's epic science fiction film "Avatar Fire and Ash" remained victorious at the North American box office, collecting an estimated 13.32 million U.S. dollars during its fifth weekend in theaters, figures from measurement firm Comscore showed on Sunday.

The film has grossed an estimated 363.5 million dollars in North America for a global tally reaching 1.319 billion dollars.

In the second spot, Sony's post-apocalyptic horror film "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" opened with 13 million dollars.

Rounding out the top three, Disney's animated comedy film "Zootopia 2" earned 8.77 million dollars in its eighth weekend. The film has grossed an estimated 390 million dollars in North America and 1.703 billion dollars worldwide through Sunday.

