The Art Of Curation: 'The Power Of Four'

19 January 2026

The most highly-curated Batur Convertible so far has been completed by Bentley's bespoke division, Mulliner. The art of creating a coachbuilt Bentley has become a repeat experience for the car's new owner, with Batur Convertible #4 joining an extensive car collection which includes a Blower Continuation Series, a Speed Six Continuation Series, and the first of the modern era coachbuilt Bentleys, a Bacalar.

The client - Sonia Breslow - carefully specifies every last detail of her commissions, with an emphasis of beautiful cohesion across colours and materials. Sonia Breslow comments, 'As long as I can remember, I've been passionate about cars. When I have a car like this Batur, I don't plan on selling it in my lifetime - it's my forever car. I'm totally into the detail and I love designing them - picking out the colours, working through every shade, every feature, making them different from everything else.'

Despite its highly bespoke nature, the Batur Convertible retains the most powerful iteration of Bentley's iconic W12 engine: a 740 bhp, hand‐assembled 6.0‐litre twin‐turbocharged powertrain, ensuring a grand touring experience worthy of Mulliner's flagship coachbuilt series.

The final specification of Batur Convertible #4 is a masterclass in collaboration - powerful, elegant and soon to join the owner's other Mulliner siblings.

