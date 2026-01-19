January 20 - Echoes Of Past, Insights For Present, And Responsibility For Future - Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Certain days in Azerbaijan's modern history are more than just dates on the calendar; they are etched into the nation's collective memory, consciousness, and statehood thinking. January 20 is one such day, symbolizing both a tragic loss and the enduring spirit of national will and freedom, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"Each year, Azerbaijan commemorates this date with sorrow, respect, and reflection, offering a moment not only to remember the past but also to learn from it and assess its lessons in today's context. January 20 represents the pain of the past, the lesson of the present, and the responsibility of the future.

The late 1980s were a time of deep political, economic, and ideological crisis across the Soviet Union. Discontent with the central government was growing in the national republics, including Azerbaijan. A major challenge during this period was the outbreak of the Karabakh conflict. From 1988 onward, Armenia's territorial claims, the forced expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their historic lands, and the central Soviet government's biased and passive response fueled widespread frustration. At the same time, mass demonstrations erupted in Baku and other cities, with citizens demanding independence and the right to determine Azerbaijan's own future. By January 1990, the socio-political situation in Baku had reached a boiling point. Thousands of people took to the streets, demanding justice on the Karabakh issue and asserting that Azerbaijan's destiny should be shaped by its own people rather than by Moscow. These protests were perceived by the Soviet leadership as a serious threat," he said.

On the night of January 19–20, 1990, a large contingent of Soviet troops entered Baku under the pretext of restoring public order, but the true aim was to suppress the national liberation movement, the analyst pointed out. The military's disproportionate actions against civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, while critical communications infrastructure was targeted, effectively placing Baku under an information blockade.

"January 20, 1990, is etched in the history of Azerbaijan in blood. Soviet troops, armed and equipped with military hardware, entered the city and opened fire on civilians without any warning. Peaceful residents were killed in the streets, squares, and even near their own homes. Women, children, and the elderly all became victims of this brutal tragedy. Official reports state that dozens lost their lives and hundreds more were injured. During the violence, the explosion of the television center's power unit cut off the flow of information, effectively placing Baku under an information blockade.

January 20 was far more than a military operation; it was a deliberate act of political terror carried out by the Soviet regime against its own people. This horrific event revealed the true nature of the empire and its disregard for human life. Yet, for Azerbaijani society, Bloody January sparked a powerful national awakening. In its aftermath, the idea of independence began to resonate with broader segments of the population. People came to understand that justice and security could not exist under this system. In this way, the tragedy of January 20 became a defining turning point on Azerbaijan's path to freedom," he said.

Garayev highlighted that one of the first to provide a political and legal assessment of the January 20 events was the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev. Speaking at the Permanent Representation of Azerbaijan in Moscow, he boldly condemned the Soviet leadership's actions. This courageous stance was crucial in defending the interests of the Azerbaijani people. In the years that followed, after Azerbaijan gained independence, January 20 was officially recognized, and the memory of the martyrs was permanently honored.

“Today, one of Baku's most sacred sites is the Alley of Martyrs, where the heroes of January 20 are laid to rest. Each year, thousands gather here to pay their respects. The Alley is more than a cemetery; it is a symbol of national memory and the struggle for freedom. Every tombstone tells a story of sacrifice, every silence speaks of a people's resilience. The independent Azerbaijani state we see today, its sovereignty, its foreign policy, its army, its strategy rooted in national interest, was forged through the blood of those who fell in 1990. In recent years, under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, steps to restore the country's territorial integrity have reinforced that path. National will, unity, and determination remain its pillars,” he said.

Garayev stressed that while events fade into history, their meaning must endure. The lessons of January 20 must be passed on to the younger generation. In schools, universities, the media, and at home, this date should be remembered not only as a tragedy but also as a testament to heroism and national dignity. Young people must understand that the freedom they enjoy today came at a great cost and that safeguarding it remains their responsibility.

“For many years, the events of January 20 were not fully communicated to the international community. Thanks to recent information and diplomatic efforts, this tragedy is now recognized globally as an example of political repression. This recognition restores historical justice and sends a clear warning to prevent such events from happening again. January 20 is both a day of tragedy and a page of honor in Azerbaijan's history. Today, remembering those who fell fills us not only with sorrow but with pride. They became martyrs for a free Azerbaijan, and the independent, strong, internationally respected state we have today carries a historical duty to honor their memory. Every Azerbaijani has the responsibility to keep their legacy alive, uphold their ideals, and pass them to future generations,” the analyst concluded.