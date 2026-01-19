Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mahesh Nepal

Mahesh Nepal


2026-01-19 09:05:36
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Ph.D. Student in Electrical Engineering, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Profile Articles Activity

Mahesh Nepal is a doctoral researcher in electrical engineering at Binghamton University. He develops ultrathin oxide coatings using atomic layer deposition (ALD) and studies how they behave when they're only a few atoms thick. His work spans semiconductor dielectrics, as well as protective ALD coatings for lithium-ion battery electrodes to improve stability and lifetime.

Experience
  • –present PhD student, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Education
  • 2015 Tribhuvan University, M.S. in Physics

The Conversation

MENAFN19012026000199003603ID1110619510



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search