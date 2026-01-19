Mahesh Nepal is a doctoral researcher in electrical engineering at Binghamton University. He develops ultrathin oxide coatings using atomic layer deposition (ALD) and studies how they behave when they're only a few atoms thick. His work spans semiconductor dielectrics, as well as protective ALD coatings for lithium-ion battery electrodes to improve stability and lifetime.

