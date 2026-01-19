MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Mongoose Mining Announces Appointment of Independent Director

January 19, 2026 8:27 AM EST | Source: Mongoose Mining Ltd.

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Mongoose Mining Ltd. (CSE: MNG) ("Mongoose" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of The Honourable Labi Kousoulis, FCPA, ICD.D, to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective immediately.

The appointment follows a review of the Company's Board composition led by the Chairman of the Board, with a focus on strengthening independent oversight, financial expertise, and governance capacity as the Company advances its strategic objectives.

Mr. Kousoulis is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA) and holds the Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D). He brings extensive senior leadership experience within the Government of Nova Scotia, where he held responsibility for economic development, finance, trade, and capital investment programs, including oversight of large-scale public capital allocation initiatives. His experience provides the Board with direct insight into provincial policy development, regulatory processes, intergovernmental coordination, and stakeholder engagement frameworks relevant to long-duration resource development in Nova Scotia.

Matthew Allas, Chairman of the Board, commented:

"Labi brings a practical understanding of how complex initiatives move from concept to execution within a provincial context. That perspective enhances the Board's ability to evaluate opportunities, anticipate constraints, and make more informed long-term decisions."

Mr. Kousoulis has no material relationship with the Company and qualifies as an independent director under applicable securities laws and exchange policies. He will be eligible to serve on Board committees as determined by the Board.

About Mongoose Mining Ltd.

Mongoose Mining is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of mineral projects in Canada. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and to creating value through discovery, technical excellence, and strong community partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation statements related to the proposed near-term activities. Mongoose provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific, and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the speculative nature of mineral exploration (including the risk of failing to delineate an economic resource); volatility in commodity prices which may render projects uneconomic; the availability of adequate financing; delays in obtaining or failures to secure necessary permits from governmental or regulatory authorities; the inherent uncertainty of geological modeling and metallurgical recovery rates as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Mongoose's public filings under its SEDAR profile at . Although Mongoose has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mongoose disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information contact:

W. Matthew Allas, Executive Chairman

+1 647 338 3748

...









To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Mongoose Mining Ltd.