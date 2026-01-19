Nitin Nabin Emerges Sole Candidate For BJP President Post
In a statement, he said 37 sets of nomination papers were filed in favour of Nabin as the BJP national president and all nomination papers were found to be valid.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the proposers of Nabin's candidature for the post of BJP national president. Several senior BJP leaders including party chief J P Nadda, and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were among the proposers.
Laxman said according to the schedule, the nomination process for the BJP national president was completed between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday.
“In all, 37 sets of nomination papers were received in favour of Shri Nitin Nabin for the post of national president. On scrutiny, all sets of nomination papers were found to be duly filled out in the required format and were valid.
“Now, after the period of withdrawal, in my capacity of national returning officer, Sangathan Parv, Bharatiya Janata Party, I hereby announce that only one name, that of Shri Nitin Nabin, has been proposed for the post of national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Laxman said in a statement.
