100 Cybercrime Firs Registered In 10 Days Under C-Mitra Initiative Of Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad, Jan 19 (IANS) 'C-Mitra' -- the novel initiative launched by the Hyderabad Police to assist victims of cybercrime in registering First Information Reports (FIRs) without having to visit a police station, has facilitated over 100 FIRs in 10 days.

Police said the initiative, the first of its kind in the country, has begun yielding significant results. The virtual help desk has reached out to 1,000 victims, resulting in the registration of over 100 First Information Reports (FIRs).

Launched on January 9 by City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, the initiative aims to provide reassurance to victims and streamline the complaint process. According to officials, the C-Mitra team has been making an average of 100 calls daily to victims to understand their grievances.

The process begins when a victim reports a crime via the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The C-Mitra team then contacts the victim to gather details. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), the team prepares a legally sound complaint draft, which is sent to the victim via WhatsApp or email.

Victims are required to print, sign, and send the copy via courier or post to the Basheerbagh Cyber Crime Station. "Once the signed copy is received, the FIR is registered immediately without delay, and a copy is sent directly to the victim's mobile phone," an official stated. This system eliminates the need for victims to wait for hours at police stations.

To ensure swift service, the Cyber Crime wing has constituted a special 24-member team working in two shifts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The initiative has drawn praise for its humane approach. Deekshita, a woman constable associated with the team, said, "Usually, citizens are apprehensive about visiting a police station. But when we call them and assure them of justice, the confidence in their voice is palpable. C-Mitra acts as a bridge; we listen to their problems not just as police personnel, but as sisters."

Prithvika, another constable, described the initiative as a "digital revolution" blending technology with a humanitarian touch.

"In the past, victims struggled with drafting complaints and understanding legal sections. C-Mitra has resolved those issues. Our ultimate goal is to work towards a future where cybercrime is eradicated from Hyderabad, and the need for C-Mitra ceases to exist," she said.