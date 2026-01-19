Kishtwar Encounter: Fresh Visuals Surface After Clash Between Forces And Terrorists

Visuals have emerged from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district following an encounter between security forces and terrorists that broke out yesterday. Authorities have deferred visuals by an unspecified time, withholding live operational details as forces continue area domination and security operations.

