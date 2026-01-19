Guy Guppy
- Lecturer in Performance Nutrition and Exercise Physiology, Kingston University
I am a lecturer in Performance Nutrition and Exercise Physiology. Currently, my research is focused on investigating the effects of ketogenic diets on endurance performance alone and in combination with carbohydrate supplementation. I have other research interests in nutrition for injury and endurance physiology. Alongside my role in academia and research, I provide performance nutrition consultancy to private clients and organisations across a range of sports, such as endurance running, cycling, and field hockey, which assists in my delivery of both mechanistic and applied research.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Performance Nutrition and Exercise Physiology, Kingston University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment