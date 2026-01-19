Zelensky Holds Energy Coordination Call: Air Force To Modernize Systems For Countering Shahed Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Telegram following the energy coordination call, according to Ukrinform.

"The Minister of Energy reported on the pace of restoration work and on specific measures to stabilize the energy system. The Minister of Defense reported on the volumes of interceptor drone supplies and on the actual situation with the downing of Russian drones – the agreed supply volumes will be met. The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the system to counter 'shaheds' – together with the Minister of Defense, they are implementing the system's transformation," he said.

Zelensky noted that the Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the supply of additional generators and the formation of an equipment reserve. In this context, he expressed gratitude to partners who are helping to overcome the situation.

In addition, specific tasks were defined for the Security Service of Ukraine.

He clarified that the energy coordination call focused on the situation in the regions where conditions are the most difficult. These included Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, in particular Bila Tserkva, Vasylkiv, and Boryspil, as well as Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Odesa and Odesa Oblast.

"For Kyiv, additional repair crews have been deployed from other regions, with workers from Ukrzaliznytsia and other state-owned companies also assisting," he noted.

As Ukrinform reported, as of the morning of January 19, due to a new Russian attack, consumers in five regions were left without power. Emergency power outages are being applied in some regions.

Photo: Office of the President