Uzbekistan, China Ink Key Agreements On Gold And Precious Metals Development


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 19. Uzbekistan and China have signed agreements on the development of gold deposits and the processing of precious metals, Trend reports via the press service of the Surkhandarya regional administration.

The agreements were signed by Governor of Surkhandarya region Ulugbek Kasymov, Head of the China Relations Department of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office Ikhtiyor Niyazmuradov, and First Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology Firuza Khamidova, together with a Chinese delegation led by Long Yuxiang, Chairman of the China International Communication Center, and Chen Sung To, Chairman of JDB Group Limited.

During the meeting, the parties formalized agreements and exchanged documents in alignment with previously established arrangements. These agreements outline the collaborative development of promising gold deposits in the Surkhandarya region, alongside the execution of a project focused on the processing of precious metals.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with China reached $14.6 billion from January through November 2025, solidifying China's status as Uzbekistan's primary trading partner.

Trend News Agency

