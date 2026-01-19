Uzbekistan, China Ink Key Agreements On Gold And Precious Metals Development
The agreements were signed by Governor of Surkhandarya region Ulugbek Kasymov, Head of the China Relations Department of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office Ikhtiyor Niyazmuradov, and First Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology Firuza Khamidova, together with a Chinese delegation led by Long Yuxiang, Chairman of the China International Communication Center, and Chen Sung To, Chairman of JDB Group Limited.
During the meeting, the parties formalized agreements and exchanged documents in alignment with previously established arrangements. These agreements outline the collaborative development of promising gold deposits in the Surkhandarya region, alongside the execution of a project focused on the processing of precious metals.
Furthermore, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with China reached $14.6 billion from January through November 2025, solidifying China's status as Uzbekistan's primary trading partner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment