Asahi Introduces ZEITAKU SHIBORI To U.S. Consumers, Blending Japanese Craft With American Production

WAUNAKEE, Wis., Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asahi Beer USA today announced the U.S. introduction of Asahi ZEITAKU SHIBORI (Shibori), Asahi Group Holding's premium Japanese ready-to-drink (RTD) brand and the first Asahi RTD to be produced in the United States. The launch represents an important step in Asahi's global expansion of its Beer Adjacent Categories portfolio and highlights the company's growing investment in North American production at its Octopi production site in Waunakee, Wisconsin.

Ranked among Japan's top RTD brands with an estimated 2.3 percent market share in Japan*, Zeitaku Shibori (“premium squeeze”) is crafted with a vodka base and 10 percent fruit juice, to deliver a refined, naturally fruity taste, and is just 100 calories per 12oz can. For the U.S. market, two flavors - Lemon and Peach - were developed collaboratively by Asahi's Japanese product development team and the innovation team at Octopi. This ensures the product remains rooted in its Japanese origin while aligning with American consumers' preferences.

“Introducing Shibori to the United States is a meaningful expansion of our brand portfolio and a perfect example of how we can win beyond beer,” said Paul Verdu, Managing Director of Asahi Beer U.S.A., Inc.“The brand's success in Japan demonstrates its broad appeal, and we see an opportunity to bring its premium, fruit-forward experience to American consumers seeking distinctive RTD choices that balance craftsmanship with approachability.”

Distribution will be handled through Wismettac across a select group of priority launch markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, New York, New Jersey, Honolulu, Seattle, Miami, Chicago, and Denver.

A Rapid Production Success Story at Octopi

Asahi Europe & International, the international arm of Asahi Group Holdings, acquired Octopi Brewing in January 2024 as part of an expansion strategy in North America. Since then, Asahi has invested more than $35 million to enhance technical capacity, strengthen quality and safety systems, and develop flexible multi-format packaging lines. The Octopi facility spans 165,000 square feet and delivers more than one million barrels of annual beverage production capacity, supporting a wide range of products at industrial scale. Its capabilities extend across multiple beverage categories including RTDs, beer, non-alcohol beer, hard seltzers, fruited beverages, energy drinks and sparkling water reinforcing Octopi's role as one of the most versatile co-packing platforms in the region.

“Producing Shibori in the United States reflects the capability and dedication of the team at Octopi, which has been built over years of producing a variety of beverages for co-packing customers as well as Asahi Super Dry within the last year,” said Juan Morales, Plant Director, Octopi.“Our experience producing diverse beverages for co-packing partners has strengthened our technical foundation, enabling us to meet Asahi's global quality standards within an accelerated timeline.”

Shibori is the first Asahi RTD to be produced at the facility. Development, from project kickoff to first production, was completed in nine months and included four tasting rounds, regulatory ingredient adjustments, and full liquid trials. The product met all defined specifications on the first production run. Octopi also operates two on-site laboratories and partners with accredited third-party labs to ensure every product meets Asahi's stringent global quality standards, an essential foundation for both Asahi brands and future co-packing collaborations.

Shibori enters the U.S. at a time when RTDs continue to expand across premium and flavor-driven segments. Within Asian-focused retail environments, the RTD category remains underdeveloped, creating an opportunity for Asahi to introduce a distinctive, high-quality offering with strong cultural authenticity and brand equity.

Additional formats and flavor innovations are already under evaluation as Asahi expands its Beer Adjacent Categories portfolio in North America.

*Source: SRI+® by INTAGE (Value) 2023

About Asahi Beer USA and Octopi

Asahi Beer USA is home to premier beverage production facility, Octopi, as well as super premium beer brand Asahi Super Dry, shooter brand Twisted Shotz and new RTD Asahi Zeitaku Shibori in the United States of America. Through teams based across the country and its Octopi facility in Waunakee, Wisconsin, the company aims to deliver high-quality beer and beverages to the nation. Asahi Beer USA is part of Asahi Europe & International.

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 9 countries across Europe and North America and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe & International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 80+ markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, through our shared purpose of creating meaningful connections, the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

