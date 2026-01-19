Dr. Sanjeev Goel, M.D.'S 20-Year Mission: Racing Against Genetic Alzheimer's Risk To Find Answers For Millions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Physician with genetic risk documents every test, protocol, and forgotten word to help millions facing cognitive decline

Toronto, CA, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Sanjeev Goel, M.D., Founder and CEO of Peak Human, has launched a long-term, real-time public mission to prevent Alzheimer's disease after learning he carries a copy of the ApoE4 gene, the strongest known genetic risk factor for the condition.

A family physician and longevity expert with decades of experience in psychotherapy and palliative care, Dr. Goel is committed to documenting his brain health systematically, tracking cognitive tests, lifestyle interventions, and neurological changes in real time to explore how to prevent alzheimer's cognitive decline.

Every Forgotten Word: Why I'm Documenting This Journey

At 54, Dr. Goel is doing something no other longevity physician has done: publicly running this experiment on himself while carrying a gene that doubles his lifetime risk of developing Alzheimer's.

Dr. Goel's grandfather lived to 96 but suffered severe dementia in his final years. Multiple relatives have experienced neurodegenerative disease. While his 85-year-old father remains healthy, the genetic risk runs through the family.

Beginning now, Dr. Goel will document every protocol, test, intervention, and cognitive change, from age 54 through 74. This includes clinical data, lifestyle changes, and honest reporting of setbacks, including memory lapses.

“I am blessed to be able to be in a unique position to run a biohacker experiment on myself,” said Goel.“This isn't theory. I have everything to lose.”

The Science of Alzheimer's Prevention: What We Know Now

Research now suggests that up to 40 percent of dementia cases are linked to modifiable risk factors such as sleep, exercise, diet, social connection, and cognitive stimulation. As per Dr Goel,”Alzheimer's pathology often begins 20 to 30 years before symptoms appear, progressing to mild cognitive impairment before clinical dementia ensues, making midlife prevention critical”.

Dr. Goel's background gives him a rare perspective. Over 20 years in family medicine, four years in GP psychotherapy, and more than five years in palliative care, he has witnessed cognitive decline at every stage.

“My relatives and patients didn't have today's medical knowledge,” he said.“I do. That changes everything.”

How to Prevent Alzheimer's: Dr. Goel's Personal Protocol

Dr. Goel's approach combines advanced medicine with long-practiced mind-body work. His protocol includes, but is not limited to:

Zone 2 cardiovascular training to improve brain blood flow



Nutriceutical supplements such as Fasting Pro, Plasmologens, and phytonutrients



Inflammation control, hormone optimization, and sleep tracking



Advanced interventions, including plasmapheresis and hyperbaric oxygen therapy



Regular cognitive testing, brain imaging, biological age tracking, and specialized blood biomarkers



Alongside Western medicine, Dr. Goel integrates mindfulness meditation practiced for over 20 years, stress regulation, and carefully supervised neuroplasticity-focused therapies.

Based on his current biological aging rate measured at roughly 0.7, Dr. Goel estimates he may be buying up to 30 percent more healthy cognitive years if those gains translate to brain aging.

Dementia Prevention Strategies Anyone Can Start Today

Dr. Goel emphasizes that prevention is not limited to elite clinics. Drawing from his upcoming TEDx talk, he highlights three accessible strategies:

Strategic stress (hormesis): Exercise, Fasting, and controlled challenges that strengthen the brain



Exercise, Fasting, and controlled challenges that strengthen the brain Circadian alignment: Protecting sleep to support the brain's waste-clearing glymphatic system



Protecting sleep to support the brain's waste-clearing glymphatic system Movement and connection: At least 150 minutes of moderate cardio weekly, paired with strong social bonds

A lifelong vegetarian since age 17, inspired by Gandhi, Dr. Goel follows a Mediterranean-style, anti-inflammatory diet. He also points to relationships, his 34-year marriage, decades of community leadership, and global service work as powerful, often overlooked protectors of brain health.

Why He's Sharing It All

Dr. Goel's decision to share such a vulnerable journey publicly was not easy. But it aligns with a commitment he made as a teenager in India after witnessing profound suffering.

“If documenting this helps even one person avoid what my grandfather went through, it's worth it,” he said.

The mission will be supported by a growing platform that includes an upcoming TEDx talk, the recent release of his book“Going Nowhere... Getting Somewhere...,” and a mid-2026 release of his book Look: The Science of Attention, the Peak Human podcast, and a private online community where members learn and track brain health together.

Dr. Goel believes that the exponential rise of AI within this decade will bring breakthroughs in slowing cognitive aging. His goal is to help people bridge safely to that future.

About Dr. Sanjeev Goel

Dr. Sanjeev Goel, M.D., is a Canadian family physician, longevity expert, and Founder & CEO of Peak Human, widely known as“The Happiness and Longevity MD.” As chronic stress and premature aging affect millions worldwide, Dr. Goel is dedicated to helping people slow the aging process, optimize vitality, and live healthier, more fulfilled lives.

Born in Montreal and now based in Toronto, Dr. Goel brings over five decades of lived experience and a global medical background that includes remote service in Himalayan villages and mindfulness training for healthcare professionals. His biological age measures nearly ten years younger than his chronological age, reflecting the science-backed longevity principles he teaches. After facing a severe Lyme-like illness in 2019, Dr. Goel deepened his commitment to regenerative health, self-healing, and prevention.

Through Peak Human, he integrates hormesis, autophagy, and rhythmic harmony into personalized longevity protocols, blending modern science with ancient wisdom. His mission is simple yet profound: to reduce suffering from aging and elevate happiness by helping people reclaim their health, clarity, and human potential.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Peak Human

Founder Name: Dr. Sanjeev Goel, M.D.

Email:...

Website:

CONTACT: support (at)

MENAFN19012026004107003653ID1110619038