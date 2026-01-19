Aquaculture Vaccine Market Set To Nearly Double By 2033, Driven By Rising Disease Prevention Efforts

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Attenuated Live Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines), Route of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global aquaculture vaccines market, valued at USD 212.3 million in 2024, is anticipated to surge to USD 396.1 million by 2033, marking a CAGR of 7.01% from 2025 to 2033. Key drivers include rising disease incidence within aquaculture systems, government and regulatory support, and technological strides in vaccine development.

The increasing disease outbreaks in aquaculture, particularly in China, India, and Vietnam, contribute significantly to market growth. Such outbreaks account for over 30% of production losses in these regions and globally cause nearly 50% of aquaculture losses, with developing nations suffering the most. The sector's acceleration, along with intensified fish farming and international trade, heightens pathogen exposure, provoking viral, bacterial, and parasitic infections. Consequently, farmers are turning towards vaccines to mitigate these risks, secure consistent production, and decrease reliance on antibiotics. Cost-effective and preventive, aquaculture vaccines improve fish health, welfare, and sustainability, essential for productive operations across diverse species worldwide.

Governments globally are enacting policies favoring sustainable aquaculture practices and imposing rigid biosecurity measures. Initiatives like Canada's investment of over USD 3.5 million in clean technology projects enhance sector sustainability and competitiveness. Similarly, India's Marine & Aquaculture Biotechnology program promotes vaccine development and the discovery of marine bioactive compounds for new therapies. Regulatory endorsements, such as USDA approvals, EU GMP certifications, and India's emerging vaccine guidelines, assure quality and market acceptance, fostering innovation and guaranteeing more standardization across the global aquaculture field.

Technological advancements in biotechnology, such as recombinant DNA applications, yeast expression platforms, and multivalent vaccines, contribute to creating highly effective, environmentally benign vaccines tailored to species-specific needs. These innovations enhance vaccine efficacy, reduce disease transmission, and elevate production yields, with streamlined vaccine administration through oral or immersion methods facilitating mass vaccination efforts. Notably, UVAXX's 2024 launch of an epitope-based vaccine against Scale Drop Disease Virus in barramundi exemplifies how advanced immunotechnology can mitigate severe aquaculture losses in Southeast Asia. Such evolving technologies spur market diversification and application expansion.

