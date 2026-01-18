CATL Showcases Advanced Energy Storage Solutions At WFES 2026

CATL showcased its latest energy storage technologies at the 2026 World Future Energy Summit (WFES), highlighting the growing role of energy storage in supporting the Middle East's transition toward cleaner, more resilient energy systems.

As governments and industries across the region accelerate investments in renewable energy, electric mobility and electrification, energy storage is increasingly seen as a critical enabler of this shift. Speaking during the event, CATL ESS Middle East CEO Kui Weng noted that while renewable generation continues to expand, infrastructure readiness remains a key challenge.

Recommended For You Power outage halts Tokyo train lines after fire reports, disrupting travel for thousands

“Renewable energy deployment is accelerating across the Middle East, but the ability to store and manage that energy efficiently is becoming just as important as generation itself,” Weng said.“Energy storage helps ensure reliability, stability and flexibility as power systems evolve.”

At WFES 2026, CATL presented a range of solutions designed to address challenges such as intermittency, peak demand and grid stability. A key highlight was the company's Tener Stack energy storage solution, which is designed for large-scale applications and demanding operating environments.

According to CATL, energy storage plays an increasingly important role in supporting the integration of solar power and other renewables, particularly during periods of high demand.“Energy storage allows excess renewable energy to be stored and released when it is needed most, helping reduce pressure on the grid and improve overall system efficiency,” Weng explained.

The company also highlighted the role of energy storage in supporting the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. As commercial fleets and public charging networks grow, charging stations are placing greater demands on power systems. Integrating energy storage with charging infrastructure can help ensure stable power supply and improve charging performance.

“Fast-charging facilities, especially those serving commercial vehicles, require a reliable and predictable energy supply,” Weng said.“Energy storage can help smooth demand and support consistent charging without overloading local grids.”

Beyond transport, CATL emphasised the relevance of energy storage for industrial and commercial applications, including ports, logistics centres and manufacturing facilities. These environments increasingly rely on electrified equipment and automated systems that require uninterrupted power.

CATL also used the summit as a platform to engage with regional stakeholders and discuss the long-term development of clean energy infrastructure. Weng noted that the Middle East's climate and scale require solutions designed for safety, durability and long-term operation.

“The region's operating conditions demand a strong focus on safety and lifecycle performance,” he said.“Energy storage is becoming long-term infrastructure, and it needs to be built accordingly.”

CATL concluded that continued collaboration with regional partners will be essential as energy storage deployment expands, supporting renewable integration, electrification and the region's broader sustainability goals.