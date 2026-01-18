Why India's Approach Makes Sense In The Gulf Today

Moments of tension in West Asia inevitably draw global attention, not because the region is defined by instability, but because developments there carry wide consequences for energy markets, trade routes, and the lives of millions who work and live across its countries. When uncertainty surfaces, the choices made by major stakeholders matter. Some amplify pressure. Others seek calm. India has consistently belonged to the latter category.

India's engagement with the Gulf and its extended neighbourhood has long rested on a simple but demanding premise. Peace is not a favour one power grants another. It is a shared responsibility. This belief has shaped New Delhi's diplomacy for decades and explains why its approach is rarely dramatic or reactive. Instead of public posturing, India prefers quiet engagement. Instead of forcing alignments, it invests in trust.

This worldview is captured in the idea of Vasudeva Kutumbakam, the belief that the world is one family. Far from being a poetic abstraction, it has guided India's conduct during periods of stress. It encourages dialogue over diktat, restraint over rhetoric, and bridge building where others prefer hardened camps. It also explains why India's relationships are not transactional. They are built patiently, grounded in mutual respect, and sustained even when circumstances become complicated.

Recent developments involving Iran have tested regional diplomacy once again. India's response has been measured and consistent with its long held principles. There has been concern, but also a conscious effort to avoid language or actions that narrow diplomatic space. Engagement has been prioritised over isolation, and communication over condemnation. India recognises that durable outcomes emerge not from pressure alone but from allowing societies and states the room to resolve tensions without being cornered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that this is not the time for war reflects this philosophy clearly. It is not merely a comment on one situation, but a broader warning against escalation in an interconnected world. Conflict today rarely remains local. Its effects travel through energy prices, supply chains, humanitarian challenges, and economic uncertainty. For regions that sit at the crossroads of global commerce and mobility, the costs of miscalculation are especially high.

India's credibility in advocating restraint is rooted in its own conduct. It has consistently avoided advancing its interests by playing one country against another. It has not sought influence through proxies, nor has it treated diplomacy as a zero sum contest. Instead, it has maintained channels across political divides, believing that talking to all sides strengthens peace rather than weakens principle. This refusal to weaponise relationships has allowed India to retain trust even in complex circumstances.

The Gulf itself offers strong examples of responsible regional leadership. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, in particular, have played constructive roles in promoting dialogue, economic stability, and regional confidence. Their emphasis on development, connectivity, and pragmatic engagement has helped lower temperatures during sensitive moments. India shares deep and multifaceted ties with both countries, spanning energy, trade, investment, technology, defence cooperation, and people to people bonds. These partnerships are built on mutual confidence and a shared understanding that prosperity and peace reinforce each other.

Millions of Indians live and work in the Gulf region, contributing to their economies while strengthening human connections that go beyond state to state relations. At the same time, Gulf investments and partnerships have become integral to India's own growth story. This interdependence gives India both a stake and a responsibility to support stability through dialogue rather than division.

India's approach here is not an exception but part of a broader pattern. Across different conflicts and crises in recent years, New Delhi has urged restraint, respect for sovereignty, and a return to negotiation. It has provided humanitarian assistance where possible, facilitated the safe return of civilians from conflict zones, and supported diplomatic efforts without seeking credit or visibility. The consistent thread has been an insistence that peace, however difficult, is preferable to prolonged confrontation.

Some critics interpret this posture as ambiguity. In reality, it reflects strategic clarity shaped by experience. India understands that regions heal through inclusion rather than humiliation. That sustainable peace emerges when local stakeholders feel ownership of solutions, not when outcomes are imposed. This perspective gives India a distinct diplomatic weight, one that is quiet but credible.

As the Gulf navigates present challenges, voices that advocate calm and balance matter. Not because they promise instant solutions, but because they preserve space for diplomacy when it is most needed. India's role may not dominate headlines, but its steady emphasis on peace, dialogue, and shared prosperity continues to offer reassurance in uncertain times.

In a world increasingly defined by sharp alignments and transactional relationships, such consistency stands out. It reminds us that diplomacy rooted in goodwill and principle may move slowly, but it endures.

The writer is a commentator on political and current affairs. He has previously served as the media adviser to the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister.