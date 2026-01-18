Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Receives US Invitation To Join Board Of Peace On Gaza

2026-01-18 02:20:39
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, a spokesperson for Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

"Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions," the statement added.

