Pakistan Receives US Invitation To Join Board Of Peace On Gaza

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has received US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, a spokesperson for Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

"Pakistan will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, leading to a lasting solution to the Palestine issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions," the statement added.

