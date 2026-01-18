Trump's Gaza 'Board Of Peace': Which Arab Officials Have Been Appointed, Invited?

US President Donald Trump created a "National Committee for the Administration of Gaza" and a "Board of Peace", as part of phase two of what US calls the "20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict".

According to a White House statement, the Board of Peace, which Trump will chair, seeks to "provide strategic oversight, mobilise international resources, and ensure accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development".

Recommended For You Power outage halts Tokyo train lines after fire reports, disrupting travel for thousands

This will involve "the full demilitarisation and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorised personnel," Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The founding Executive Board (not to be confused with the Gaza Executive Board) includes US' Marco Rubio, UK's Tony Blair, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, among others. Read the Khaleej Times report to know the full list of Executive Board members.

As Trump invited world leaders to join, Arab countries remain an integral part of restoring peace in Gaza.

1. UAE's Reem Al Hashimy

As the Gaza Executive Board was formed, Reem Al Hashimy, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, was appointed to the board.

Al Hashimy reacted with pride, and stated that the Emirates "believes that achieving lasting peace requires the concerted efforts of the international community".

The Gaza Strip must be governed in a way "that ensures the legitimate rights and aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people," she added.

The Gaza Executive Board serves as the link between the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and broader 'Board of Peace'.

2. Qatar's Ali Al-Thawadi

The Gaza Executive Board also includes Ali Al-Thawadi, Advisor to Qatar's Prime Minister for Strategic Affairs. The official has previously played a "pivotal role" in Qatar's contribution to Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, according to a statement by the Gulf country's foreign ministry.

Qatar has long positioned itself as a key mediator between Hamas and Israel, working with international partners to reduce tensions. In September 2025, the country carried on with efforts to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza despite Israel's deadly attack on a Hamas compound in Doha.

3. Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Trump sent an invite to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to join the "Board of Peace" for Gaza. Egypt Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Cairo was "studying" the request.

4. Jordan's King Abdullah

Jordan's foreign ministry also said that King Abdullah received an invitation from Trump to join the "Board of Peace". The ministry said it was currently reviewing related documents within the country's internal legal procedures, Reuters reported.