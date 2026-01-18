Shaban Cescent Not Spotted In Saudi When Will Ramadan 2026 Start?

The crescent of Shaban, the eighth month in the Islamic calendar, was not spotted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, January 18. This means Monday, January 19, will be Rajab 30 and the next Islamic month will officially begin on Tuesday, January 20.

In the Islamic calendar, Shaban is the month that precedes Ramadan. For Muslims around the world, this is the time to prepare for the holy month, during which the faithful will fast from dawn to dusk.

Egypt too has announced that the Shaban crescent was not sighted on the evening of January 18, signalling the same dates for Rajab 30 and the beginning of Shaban.

When will Ramadan start in 2026?

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaban, official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.

This means that Ramadan 2026 will start either on Wednesday, February 18 or Thursday, February 19. This year, astronomical calculations suggest Thursday, February 19, 2026, as the likely first day of Ramadan, but this still depends on moon-sighting.

The end of the holy month will bring the UAE's first long weekend of the year, as residents mark Eid Al Fitr - the Islamic festival that celebrates the completion of fasting.