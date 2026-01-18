Foreign Ministers Of Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional, Global Developments
Kuwait: Foreign Minister of Kuwait Abdullah Al Yahya held a phone call on Sunday with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss ways to strengthen and further develop bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields.
The ministers also exchanged views on recent developments of mutual interest at the regional and international levels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment