Saudi Stock Index Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Stock Exchange's main index closed today higher by 93.86 points, ending the session at 10,912.18 points, with trading values totaling 3 billion Saudi riyals.

A total of 180 million shares were traded during the session. Shares of 230 companies recorded gains, while shares of 29 companies declined.

The Parallel Market Index (Nomu) also closed higher, gaining 29.13 points to reach 23,442.91 points, with trading values amounting to 17 million Saudi riyals. The volume of shares traded on Nomu exceeded one million shares.