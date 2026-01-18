Ministry Of Labour Emphasises Role Of Private Sector In Driving Development

The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has underlined the pivotal role of the private sector in attracting graduates and driving economic and social development by providing job opportunities that contribute to harnessing the potential of youth and developing their skills.

This came during the MoL's participation, represented by the Rehabilitation and Skills Development Department, in the closing ceremony of the winter edition of the five-day“My Career, My Future” programme.

Organised by the Qatar Career Development Centre in co-operation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the private sector, the programme aimed to train, guide, and raise awareness among high school students regarding career paths and to empower the next generation of professionals by providing opportunities for experience in real work environments across various sectors.

The closing ceremony included the honouring of partners, participants, and competition winners.

The assistant undersecretary for National Workforce Affairs in the Private Sector at the MoL, Khamis al-Nuaimi, emphasised the importance of training and empowering students to identify their career paths.

This, he said, helps them discover their inclinations and abilities, understand the evolving demands of the labour market, and make informed decisions based on knowledge and planning.

He explained that the private sector effectively helps bridge the gap between educational outcomes and labour market demands through training, qualification, and early employment programmes.

This enhances graduates' readiness to compete and innovate, the official added, while also creating a stimulating work environment based on productivity and efficiency.

This, in turn, positively impacts economic diversification, increases competitiveness, and achieves sustainable development.

Al-Nuaimi expressed his gratitude to the participating organisations from various sectors for their contributions to training students and helping them identify their future career paths.

The private sector institutions that provided on-the-job training for the specialised secondary school students included Sidra Medicine, Qatar Facilities Company, Huawei Technologies Company Ltd, Ahli Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, General Takaful Company, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance Company, Commercial Bank, and Mowasalat (Karwa).