Jordan, Qatar Sign Key Agreements To Boost Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan and Qatar signed four significant agreements and a cooperation protocol during a high-level meeting on Sunday, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations across economic, political, and social sectors.

Dana Zo'ubi, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, said that the Jordanian-Qatari Joint Higher Committee had concluded its work following two months of intensive communication between technical teams.

Speaking to Al Mamlaka, Zo'ubi said that the committee's preparatory meetings held on Saturday focused on key issues related to economic cooperation, trade, and development.

“The discussions came at a time of growing momentum in trade relations between the two countries,” she said.

She added that trade between Jordan and Qatar had seen a significant boost, with the trade volume increasing by 55 per cent during the first ten months of 2025, reaching $270 million, emphasising that there are substantial opportunities to further expand trade exchanges, with both sides eager to take steps to elevate the volume of commerce between the two nations.

The two sides agreed to hold the fourth session of the Jordanian-Qatari Joint Committee in Amman in April 2026, which will be followed by a business forum bringing together Jordanian and Qatari entrepreneurs.

The forum aims to enhance private sector collaboration and foster closer economic ties, according to Al Mamlaka.

Zo'ubi said that discussions had been held regarding the employment of Jordanian workers in Qatar.“While a previous agreement set the target at 20,000 workers, this number has since been surpassed, with the total reaching 27,000 jobs in recent years.”