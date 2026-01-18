The Beneficial Effect Of Avalanches On Alpine Glaciers





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Avalanches help many glaciers in the Alps and around the world survive longer in the face of global warming, according to an international study. This content was published on January 18, 2026 - 10:00 5 minutes

Sudden, spectacular and often deadly: avalanches are among the main natural hazards in the Alps and other mountainous regions. They can be deadly for skiers and can sweep away buildings, roads and entire villages.

However, their impact is not always purely destructive. They play a crucial role in the survival of many glaciers in Switzerland and worldwide, which are disappearing due to the warming planet. In some regions, over a fifth of the snow covering glaciers – and compensating for their melting – comes from avalanches.

This is the conclusion of an international studyExternal link led by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL), which for the first time quantified the impact of avalanches on the planet's roughly 200,000 glaciers. The analysis was based on satellite measurements and models that calculate glacier evolution and snow mass movements.

“Avalanches are impressive and dangerous phenomena. Until now, we had no idea of their influence on glaciers,” Marin Kneib, a WSL glaciologist and lead author of the study, told Swiss public radio RTS.“Now we know that avalanches are an important factor for glaciers.”

