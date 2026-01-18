Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Protest Against Iranian Regime Held In Switzerland

2026-01-18 02:08:36
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Around 200 people demonstrated in front of the Iranian embassy in Bern on Saturday. The protest was authorised, but was accompanied by a large police contingent. This content was published on January 18, 2026 - 10:32 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de In Bern protestieren rund 200 gegen das iranische Regime Original Read more: In Bern protestieren rund 200 gegen das iranische R

Protesters carried banners with slogans such as“People die, Bern is silent”, the Keystone-SDA news agency reported on Saturday.

Mass protests in Iran have been brutally suppressed resulting in several thousand deaths, according to human rights organisations.

The protesters in Bern shouted support for the son of the overthrown Shah (“King Reza”) and against Iran's religious leader (“Go to hell Khamenei”). The square rally was noisy, but initially passed off without incident. Police officers stood in full riot gear in front of the sealed-off Iranian embassy.

