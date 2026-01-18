Protest Against Iranian Regime Held In Switzerland
-
Deutsch
de
In Bern protestieren rund 200 gegen das iranische Regime
Original
Read more: In Bern protestieren rund 200 gegen das iranische R
Protesters carried banners with slogans such as“People die, Bern is silent”, the Keystone-SDA news agency reported on Saturday.
Mass protests in Iran have been brutally suppressed resulting in several thousand deaths, according to human rights organisations.
The protesters in Bern shouted support for the son of the overthrown Shah (“King Reza”) and against Iran's religious leader (“Go to hell Khamenei”). The square rally was noisy, but initially passed off without incident. Police officers stood in full riot gear in front of the sealed-off Iranian embassy.More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland summons Iran ambassador to protest violence
This content was published on Jan 16, 2026 Switzerland summons Iranian ambassador to express“deepest concern” about violence.Read more: Switzerland summons Iran ambassador to protest vio
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment