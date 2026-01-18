Protest Against Iranian Regime Held In Switzerland

Protesters carried banners with slogans such as“People die, Bern is silent”, the Keystone-SDA news agency reported on Saturday.

Mass protests in Iran have been brutally suppressed resulting in several thousand deaths, according to human rights organisations.

The protesters in Bern shouted support for the son of the overthrown Shah (“King Reza”) and against Iran's religious leader (“Go to hell Khamenei”). The square rally was noisy, but initially passed off without incident. Police officers stood in full riot gear in front of the sealed-off Iranian embassy.

