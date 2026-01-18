German Skier Dies In Avalanche In Southeastern Switzerland

The Graubünden cantonal police announced that a member of the group had raised the alarm on Saturday just after 12pm. Two skiers started searching for the five missing people who had been buried by the avalanche.

Helicopters from Rega, Swiss Helicopter and the air force transported the rescuers and avalanche dogs to the area on the north-eastern slope of Badus/Six Madun, a 2,928-metre mountain peaking.

The German citizen was recovered from the snow but he was pronounced dead. An investigation was opened.

