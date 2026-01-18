Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Skier Dies In Avalanche In Southeastern Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A German skier died on Saturday in an avalanche near the Oberalp Pass in southeastern Switzerland. He was part of a group of seven skiers swept away by the avalanche; four suffered minor injuries and were taken by helicopter to hospital. This content was published on January 18, 2026 - 11:09 1 minute Keystone-SDA
The Graubünden cantonal police announced that a member of the group had raised the alarm on Saturday just after 12pm. Two skiers started searching for the five missing people who had been buried by the avalanche.

Helicopters from Rega, Swiss Helicopter and the air force transported the rescuers and avalanche dogs to the area on the north-eastern slope of Badus/Six Madun, a 2,928-metre mountain peaking.

The German citizen was recovered from the snow but he was pronounced dead. An investigation was opened.

More More Three dead and one injured in Swiss avalanches

This content was published on Jan 17, 2026 Two cantonal police officers, 42 and 41, died in an avalanche in the Chamoson area in canton Valais while ski touring on Thursday. Another person was injured.

