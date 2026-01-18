Title Deed Insurance Opens New Real Estate Investment Opportunities In Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Financial Regulatory Authority's (FRA) introduction of real estate title deed insurance marks a significant step for Egypt's property sector, strengthening investor protection and opening the door to greater foreign participation.

Moataz Shaarawy, Chief Executive Officer of Uptown 6 October Investment Group, described the move as a strategic tool that enhances confidence in real estate transactions and aligns Egypt more closely with international market standards.

“In markets such as the US and Europe, title deed insurance is a standard component of real estate transactions. With this initiative, Egypt is offering the same level of protection, making property investment more secure for both local and international investors,” Shaarawy said.

He noted that the policy has prompted Uptown 6 October to reassess its real estate portfolios, with the company exploring expansion into segments that were previously less accessible due to ownership and registration complexities. The group is also considering launching real estate investment funds targeting international investors, with a strong emphasis on transparency and regulatory compliance.

“These funds would enable global investors to participate with confidence, knowing that the underlying assets are legally protected,” Shaarawy added, highlighting the initiative's potential to attract foreign currency inflows and support broader market growth.

He further stressed that title deed insurance would reinforce Egypt's ambition to position itself as a regional hub for real estate investment, while contributing to job creation and increased foreign direct investment.

The introduction of title deed insurance reflects broader government efforts to strengthen market confidence, standardise investment practices, and foster a more competitive and attractive real estate environment in Egypt.