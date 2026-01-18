Jordan's Public Debt Expected To Fall Below 83% Of GDP

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 18 (Petra) – Jordan's public debt is expected to decline by the end of 2025, despite a temporary rise in the debt balance to approximately JOD36.3 billion by the end of November, 83.2% of the estimated gross domestic product (GDP) for the same year.According to preliminary financial data, the public debt ratio is projected to fall below 83% of GDP by the end of 2025, driven by the government's repayment of Eurobonds maturing in June, part of the obligations due in January 2026, as well as the repayment of JOD475 million in treasury bills and bonds maturing in December 2025.The repayments are expected to contribute to increased liquidity in the national economy.The temporary increase in the debt balance is attributed to financing the budget deficit, covering losses incurred by the National Electric Power Company and the Water Authority, and the issuance of $700 million in Eurobonds at a competitive interest rate of 5.75% for a seven-year maturity.The issuance aims to replace high-cost debt with lower-cost borrowing, thereby easing the debt burden on the general budget over the medium term.It is noted that approximately $400 million of international bonds maturing in 2026 were repaid in November 2025.The remaining proceeds from the new Eurobond issuance were deposited with the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) to cover the outstanding balance, with repayment expected later this month.