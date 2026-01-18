Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Traffic Resumes At Aleppo International Airport


2026-01-18 02:02:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport announced the resumption of air traffic at Aleppo International Airport starting next Tuesday.

In a statement, the Authority affirmed it will continue focusing on the airport to develop its services and enhance the travel experience in a manner that meets passengers' expectations and befits the people of Aleppo and all Syrians.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport had announced on Jan. 6 the suspension of all flights to and from Aleppo International Airport for 24 hours due to security disturbances in the city of Aleppo. The suspension was subsequently extended for two consecutive weeks as security conditions escalated.

The Authority attributed this decision to its concern for the safety of passengers and flight crews, with scheduled flights diverted to Damascus International Airport until the completion of the necessary technical and security assessments.

Gulf Times

