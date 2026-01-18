Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron Vows United European Response On US Tariff


2026-01-18 02:02:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Europeans will respond in a unified and coordinated manner to any new tariffs imposed by the United States on European countries opposing its acquisition of Greenland.

"Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond to them in a united and coordinated manner if they were to be confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is upheld," Macron said on X.

US President Donald Trump pledged to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on eight European countries until his country is permitted to purchase Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

