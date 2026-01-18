Macron Vows United European Response On US Tariff
"Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond to them in a united and coordinated manner if they were to be confirmed. We will ensure that European sovereignty is upheld," Macron said on X.
US President Donald Trump pledged to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on eight European countries until his country is permitted to purchase Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment